Angus Auxiliary hosts 7th biennial Women Connected Conference

Thirty-three Angus cattlewomen from 14 states had the opportunity to expand their beef knowledge in the Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center meat lab during Women Connected 2024. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Raising livestock is a way of life few are privileged to experience, and busy schedules and on-farm responsibilities can make it difficult for farmers and ranchers to prioritize networking and educational opportunities. On March 25-27, 33 cattlewomen from 14 states gathered to connect and learn from one another at the Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center in Wooster, Ohio, for the seventh iteration of the Women Connected Conference.



“When I applied for Women Connected, I knew it would be a group of women passionate about the Angus breed, but I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Bree Hawkins, a Women Connected attendee who is just beginning her journey with the Business Breed. “After the conference I realized I had not only connected with an amazing group of women who welcomed me without question, but that I also understood more about Certified Angus Beef, the brand and the breed as a whole.”



Hosted by the American Angus Auxiliary and underwritten by the Angus Foundation, the conference was started in 2012 with the purpose of bringing women involved in the Angus breed together to engage in learning about the industry and to network with other cattlewomen.



“The unrestricted Angus Fund helps make educational programs such as Women Connected possible for those who share a passion for Angus cattle,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “The foundation is proud to support this great educational and networking program for the Angus Auxiliary.”



Staff and attendees kicked off the week at the Culinary Center with a welcome reception, hearing from Women Connected chairman Anne Lampe, American Angus Auxiliary president Karla Knapp and president of Certified Angus Beef John Stika. The conference program also featured an overview of the American Angus Association, the Angus Foundation and the Certified Angus Beef brand, including the brand’s programs and marketing efforts.



MEAT LAB

Moving over to the meat lab at the Culinary Center, Diana Clark, assistant director of research and education for the brand, showed attendees the science behind the sizzle. She instructed teams in hands-on training on how to break down top sirloins that would be served the following day for lunch. Clark also presented to the group, by way of a steak tasting, about the differences between USDA quality grades, Certified Angus Beef product and Certified Angus Beef Prime.



Throughout the event, the Culinary Center’s executive chef, Venoy Rogers III, and his team featured various dishes designed to either utilize cuts of beef in unique ways or to stretch products to feed larger groups of people. Rogers also oversaw a beef cook off for conference participants. Attendees chose from various cooking methods and ingredients to create their own Certified Angus Beef coulotte and sirloin-centered meal.



Women Connected also sampled other local wine and fare with a tasting at Troutman Winery followed by dinner at City Square Steakhouse, a Certified Angus Beef licensee in downtown Wooster.



On the final morning of the event, discussions surrounding sustainability and protecting the brand led to roundtable brainstorming sessions, centered on what conference attendees took away from their time at Certified Angus Beef.



“This program is an opportunity to bring together women from across the United States who come from different backgrounds and demographics, but all share the common bond of Angus cattle,” said Lampe, noting that the event is open to any woman within the Angus breed. “The number of qualified candidates grows each year, and we encourage any women who are interested to consider applying in 2026.”



Ladies are selected, based on a written application, to attend the conference, which is held on even-numbered years in either St. Joseph, Mo., at the American Angus Association headquarters or in Wooster at Certified Angus Beef.



For more information about the American Angus Auxiliary and for programs supported by the Angus Foundation, visit http://www.AngusAuxiliary.com and http://www.AngusFoundation.org



