Angus champions paraded at 2018 Western National Angus Futurity

One hundred and forty entries were shown at the 2018 Western National Angus Futurity (Super Point Roll of Victory Angus Show, April 15 in Reno, Nev. Tim Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pa., evaluated the 102 females, 34 bulls and four cow-calf pairs before selecting champions at the 66th WNAF.

Seldom Rest Lucy 6013 captured grand champion female for Kathryn Coleman, Modesto, Calif. The February 2016 daughter of Silveiras S Sis GQ 2353 first won junior champion.

Austin Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind., exhibited the reserve grand champion female, EXAR Princess 6151. The January 2016 daughter of BC II Skyfall 2812 earlier won reserve junior champion.

SCC Tradition of 24 claimed the grand champion bull title. Cade Stertzbach, Louisville, Ohio; Massie Creek Cattle, Cedarville, Ohio; and David Smith, Boulder, Colo., own the May 2015 son of Wright SCC Bootlegger 0522 that first topped the senior division.

Herbster Angus Farms, Falls City, Neb., and Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo., own the reserve grand champion bull that first won junior champion. Lazy JB Sundance 6428 is the March 2016 son of KR Cash 4010.

DAJS AH Empress 308 won grand champion cow-calf pair. Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas, showed July 2015 daughter of DAJS After Burn 714. Her July 2017 bull calf sired by Colburn Primo 5153 completes the winning pair.

Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, Kan., showed the reserve grand champion cow-calf pair, Bar S Pride 3695. She is the April 2013 daughter of B C Lookout 7024 and has a March 2018 heifer calf sired by BSF Hot Lotto 1401 at side.

A complete list of winners follows:

2018 WESTERN NATIONAL ANGUS FUTURITY SUPER POINT ANGUS SHOW

RENO, NEV.

Total number shown: 140

Judge: Tim Fitzgerald, West Grove, Pa.

FEMALES 102 Shown

Fall Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Frontier Gal 1737

Exhibitor: Meah Allison, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Fall Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Princess 2147

Exhibitor: John Allison, Yukon, Okla.

Spring Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Sandy 7083

Exhibitor: Ashley Cox, Eagle Point, Ore.

Reserve Spring Heifer Calf Champion: HCC Lady 732

Exhibitor: Rex Roseman, Loomis, Calif.

Late Junior Heifer Calf Champion: Colburn Saras Dream 7027

Exhibitor: Abigail Colburn, Visalia, Calif.

Reserve Late Junior Heifer Calf Champion: K Bar D Wendy 151E

Exhibitor: K Bar D and MB Angus LLC, both of Redmond, Ore.

Early Junior Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Frontier Gal 7683

Exhibitor: Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Reserve Early Junior Heifer Calf Champion: Lazy JB Sandy 775

Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.

Senior Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Frontier Gal 6997

Exhibitor: Meah Allison, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Senior Heifer Calf Champion: C4 Princess 4536

Exhibitor: Dalton Chambers, Tenino, Wash.

Intermediate Champion Female: EXAR Envious Blackbird 68077

Exhibitor: Sydney Schnoor, Chowchilla, Calif.

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: Silveiras Princess 6358

Exhibitor: K Bar D, Redmond, Ore., and Silveira Bros., Firebaugh, Calif.

Junior Champion Heifer: Seldom Rest Lucy 6013

Exhibitor: Kathryn Coleman, Modesto, Calif.

Reserve Junior Champion Female: EXAR Princess 6151

Exhibitor: Austin Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind.

Senior Champion Female: Sweet T Miss Elba 531

Exhibitor: Stockton Cattle Co., Madras, Ore.

Reserve Senior Champion Female: NONE

Grand Champion Female: Seldom Rest Lucy 6013

Exhibitor: Kathryn Coleman, Modesto, Calif.

Reserve Grand Champion Female: EXAR Princess 6151

Exhibitor: Austin Nowatzke, Michigan City, Ind.

BULLS 34 Shown

Summer Bull Calf Champion: DAJS AH Cool Cat 530

Exhibitor: Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas

Reserve Summer Bull Calf Champion: MM Medicine Bow

Exhibitor: Mike Moyer, Houston, Mo.

Late Junior Bull Calf Champion: EXAR Rock Solid 7803B

Exhibitor: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla., and Dusty Collum, Perkins, Okla.

Reserve Late Junior Bull Calf Champion: Sankeys Watchman 7020 of H C

Exhibitor: Chris & Sharon Sankey, Council Grove, Kan., and Dustin & Jeana Hurlbut, Raymond, S.D.

Early Junior Bull Calf Champion: C&C Blue Sky 7030

Exhibitor: Ryan Callahan, Edmond, Okla.

Reserve Early Junior Bull Calf Champion: FAR Appearance 31E

Exhibitor: Frey Angus Ranch, Granville, N.D., and Cornerstone Ranch Inc., Fort Sumner, N.M.

Senior Bull Calf Champion: Dal Porto Noble T154

Exhibitor: Dawson Dal Porto, Oakley, Calif.

Reserve Senior Bull Calf Champion: EXAR Tarter 6909B

Exhibitor: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla., and A 1 Angus, Stephenville, Texas

Intermediate Champion Bull Champion: DAJS AH Explorer 308

Exhibitor: Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas

Reserve Intermediate Bull Champion: NONE

Junior Champion Bull: Lazy JB Sundance 6428

Exhibitor: Herbster Angus Farms, Falls City, Neb., and Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.

Reserve Junior Champion Bull: CCC Womack Blue Diamond D010

Exhibitor: Scott Morris, Balko, Okla.

Senior Champion Bull: SCC Tradition of 24

Exhibitor: Cade Sterzbach, Louisville, Ohio; Massie Creek Cattle, Cedarville, Ohio; and David Smith, Boulder, Colo.

Reserve Senior Champion Bull: DAJS HH Bonfire 300

Exhibitor: Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas

Grand Champion Bull: SCC Tradition of 24

Exhibitor: Cade Sterzbach, Louisville, Ohio; Massie Creek Cattle, Cedarville, Ohio; and David Smith, Boulder, Colo.

Reserve Grand Champion Bull: Lazy JB Sundance 6428

Exhibitor: Herbster Angus Farms, Falls City, Neb., and Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.

COW-CALF PAIRS 4 Shown

Grand Champion Cow-Calf: DAJS AH Empress 308

Exhibitor: Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas

Reserve Grand Champion Cow-Calf: Bar S Pride 3695

Exhibitor: Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, Kan.

GROUP CLASSES

Best Six Head: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Produce of Dam: Seldom Rest BRMF Lucy 743

Exhibitor: Kathryn Coleman, Modesto, Calif.

PREMIER BREEDER: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

HERDSMAN AWARD: Matthew Avila, Visalia, Calif.