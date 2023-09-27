Angus Foundation awards 4 youth with Commercial Cattlemen scholarship

Jacee Sumpter grew up in the cow-calf industry in Branson, Colo., where she has a commercial Angus herd. Photo courtesy Amerian Angus Association

Scholarship program supports students using Angus genetics in commercial operations

The Angus Foundation recognized four outstanding youth in the beef industry and awarded them with the Commercial Cattlemen scholarship. This scholarship supports students in the commercial cattle industry who use, or whose family uses, Angus genetics in their breeding program.



“We are proud to recognize these four individuals for their involvement in the beef industry and for appreciating the value of the Angus breed,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “Supporting youth in their education is an important part of the foundation’s mission.”

The scholarships are awarded to students using Angus sires and dams in their commercial cattle operation. Recipients must be pursuing an undergraduate degree or enrolled in a vocational program at an accredited institution of higher education.

Two Angus Foundation representatives, two Angus industry representatives and one beef cattle industry leader make up the Angus Foundation’s scholarship selection committee, which reviews applications. Emphasis is placed on the applicant’s knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.

Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information on the Commercial Cattlemen scholarship, visit AngusFoundation.org. Applications for the next scholarship cycle will be due May 1, 2024.

2023 COMMERCIAL CATTLEMEN SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Addison Hillman grew up raising commercial Angus and Simmental cattle on her family’s farm in Brainerd, Minn. She studies animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a focus in genetics. In the future, Hillman wants to have a career in beef genetics and plans to continue to be involved in the beef industry.

Bryce Hoeltzel, of Olsburg, Kan., has a registered Angus and commercial cattle herd on his family’s multigenerational farm. Hoeltzel hopes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in both animal science and industry and natural resource management. He is currently attending a local community college where he is also a member of the livestock judging team. With this, Hoelzel intends to continue raising beef cattle with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Abigail Morse grew up in Madison, S.D., where her family has a commercial cattle herd with predominantly Angus genetics. She is currently pursuing a degree in animal science at South Dakota State University. Eventually, Morse hopes to become a large animal veterinarian and work primarily with beef cattle.

Jacee Sumpter grew up in the cow-calf industry in Branson, Colo., where she has a commercial Angus herd. Sumpter studies agribusiness and animal science at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., where she is also a member of the livestock judging team. In the coming years, she hopes to continue her education at a four-year institution before going home to manage her family’s ranch while continuing to work as a commodities broker through her online business.