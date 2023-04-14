Angus Foundation scholarship applications due May 1

Ethan Vanderwert accepts an Angus Foundation scholarship from Richard Dyar, 2022 Angus Foundation board chair, at the National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Mo. The Foundation awarded more than $318,000 in scholarships in 2022. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Scholarship applications are due May 1 for college students involved with the Angus breed. The Angus Foundation awarded more than $318,000 in scholarships in 2022 alone. The foundation offers scholarships to undergraduate, graduate and trade school students each year to help Angus youth achieve their educational goals and offset the rising costs of tuition.



“The Angus Foundation’s scholarship program is one of the most prominent and consistent ways our donors support Angus youth,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “Our scholarships pave the way for a bright future for our industry by ensuring young people have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”



New this year, the Angus Foundation undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications are available to National Junior Angus Association members through their American Angus Association login, similar to the National Junior Recognition Program Bronze and Silver award applications. The Foundation’s Certified Angus Beef/National Junior Angus Association and commercial cattlemen scholarships will still be accessed at AngusFoundation.org and submitted through email.



“Angus Foundation scholarships have provided incredible support as I have furthered my education,” said Marcie Harward, National Junior Angus Board Foundation director and past scholarship recipient. “I’m grateful for my involvement in the Angus breed and its investment in the success of juniors like me.”



Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information about the Angus Foundation and its scholarship program, visit AngusFoundation.org.



UNDERGRADUATE AND GRADUATE

Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the NJAA and currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2023 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2023 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; a copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and the applicant’s association member code.

Access to Application: AAA login (http://www.angusonline.org/Account/Login ), “Programs” tab

Submission: Through AAA login

Deadline: May 1, 2023



CAB SCHOLARSHIP

Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,500 scholarship. A separate application from the Angus Foundation scholarship application is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship.

Access to Application: Download application at AngusFoundation.org

Submission: Email to scholarships@angus.org

Deadline: May 1, 2023



COMMERCIAL CATTLEMEN SCHOLARSHIP

The Angus Foundation will award four $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation’s breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed. The applicant or their parent/guardian must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2020) and must be considered commercial and not seedstock in their operation. The scholarship applies to any field of study.

Access to Application: Download application at AngusFoundation.org

Submission: Email to scholarships@angus.org

Deadline: May 1, 2023



