Angus Foundation scholarship applications open now

Scholarship applications are now available for college students involved with the Angus breed. This past year, the Angus Foundation awarded more than $312,000 in scholarships in 2021 alone. The Angus Foundation offers scholarships to undergraduate, graduate and trade school students each year to help Angus youth achieve their educational goals and offset the continually rising costs of tuition at higher education institutions.

“Here at the Angus Foundation, we are committed to supporting our young people and assisting in ensuring they are able to pursue their educational goals,” said Thomas Marten, Angus Foundation executive director. “Thanks to the generous donors of the Angus Foundation, we are able to provide assistance to students as they carry the burden of the cost of higher education.”

Over the years, countless past junior Angus members have benefited from the financial support of Angus Foundation-funded scholarships. Angus Foundation success stories have become more and more prevalent year after year. Last year was a true testament to the Angus family as past Angus Foundation recipients made an impact on society, both within and outside of the agricultural industry. Past recipients and Angus Foundation donors made a difference serving on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in “From the Frontlines.”

“The Angus Foundation’s core mission of youth, education and research is so important to developing young people to come back into our breed, into our community and into our industry as a whole,” said Jara Settles, vice president of livestock mitigation at the Livestock Marketing Association and past scholarship recipient. “If we don’t invest in these young people and welcome them back in and give them truly viable opportunities in terms of education and professional growth, they might leave us.”

To see the stories and hear the success of past recipients, visit angus.org/foundation.

Applicants for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must have, at one time, been a member of the National Junior Angus Association and currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. The following documents are required to be considered for a 2021 undergraduate or graduate scholarship: the 2021 scholarship application; three letters of recommendation; a copy of current high school/college/university transcript; and the applicant’s association member code.

Undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found online at angus.org/foundation. Applications are due May 1, 2021.

The Angus Foundation also will award three $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate students who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation’s breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis will be placed on applicants’ knowledge of the cattle industry and perspective of the Angus breed.

The applicants or their parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2018) and must be considered commercial and not seedstock in their operation. The scholarship applies to any field of study. A separate application, from the general foundation application, is required for the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship. The application can be found on the Angus Foundation website.

Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships, using our standard general application this year or in past years, will not be considered for this scholarship.

Since 1990, the NJAA has teamed up with Certified Angus Beef LLC to help Angus youth pursue their higher education goals. The selected applicant will receive a $1,500 scholarship. A separate application from the Angus Foundation scholarship application is required for the CAB/NJAA scholarship. Requirements are similar to the general Angus Foundation scholarship; more details can be found on the application. The application is available on the Angus Foundation website.

Through the immense generosity and creativity of John R. Mrotek, Angus junior members pursuing a trade can secure scholarship funds to support their vocational training. Established in 2020 with a gift of transferred stock, John Mrotek created the John R. Mrotek Family Technical Education Scholarship Endowment Fund with the Angus Foundation to provide academic scholarships for Angus youth pursuing vocational training in career and technical programs, ranging from farm/ranch management and precision agriculture to welding, diesel mechanics and veterinary technicians. Recipients of the John R. Mrotek Family Technical Education Scholarship should be enrolled or enrolling in a trade school and preference will be given to applicants from Virginia. Students can apply using the general undergraduate scholarship application found on the Angus Foundation website.

“We are so excited to have opportunities like the John R. Mrotek Family Technical Education Scholarship to serve every junior, no matter what their goals are,” Marten said. “This is the first Angus Foundation scholarship fund to specifically target trade schools and support vocational careers and students seeking a terminal, technical degree or certificate program.”

Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $3.5 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information about the Angus Foundation or scholarships, visit angus.org/foundation.

For more information, contact the Angus Foundation at (816) 383-5100 or visit http://www.angusfoundation.org .