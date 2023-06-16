Angus Foundation seeds donations for silent auction

Items donated to the foundation for the silent auction may come from individual Angus supporters, farms, companies, or state Angus associations. Photo courtesy Angus Foundation

Auction during the 2023 NJAS to raise funds for Angus education, youth and research

The Angus Foundation will host its annual silent auction during the National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Neb. Proceeds from the silent auction grow the Angus Fund, which provides unrestricted support for the foundation’s education, youth and research mission.

For over 15 years, the silent auction has raised money to provide funding for programs ranging from youth scholarships and leadership events to Angus research,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “Generous donations and support from our Angus family are the key to the silent auction’s continued success.”

Items donated to the foundation for the silent auction may come from individual Angus supporters, farms, companies or state Angus associations. Donation examples include paintings, gift baskets, books, cattle supplies, jewelry, clothing and Angus collectibles. The state junior Angus association with the highest selling item will receive $100.



Items offered in the silent auction will be varied and unique. Historic publications with rare turn of the century advertisements, framed artwork, wine and even beef from the space shuttle Discovery’s trip into space are a few items that have piqued the interest of a wide range of bidders in years past.

At the 2022 NJAS in Kansas City, Mo., the silent auction hit record-setting heights, raising over $17,000. These funds support scholarships and events including the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference, Beef Leaders Institute and breed-improvement research initiatives.



For the second year, the silent auction will be hosted online at https://anguslive.com/auctions with bidding opening July 3 and closing July 8 at 9 a.m. (CST). Lots will be available to view online prior to the auction.



To donate an item, please contact the Angus Foundation at (816) 383-5100. Donations must be received by July 1. For more information about the silent auction, visit http://www.angusfoundation.org .