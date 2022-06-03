Angus Foundation seeks donation items for silent auction

The Angus Foundation will host its annual silent auction during the National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Mo. Proceeds from the silent auction grow the Angus Fund which provides unrestricted support for the foundation’s youth, education and research mission.

“Since its inception in 2005, the silent auction has provided scholarship dollars for hard-working youth, funding for research to advance the Angus industry and funds for impactful youth leadership events,” said Jaclyn Upperman, Angus Foundation executive director. “Generous donations and support from our Angus family are the key to the silent auction’s continued success.”

Items donated to the Angus Foundation for the silent auction may come from individual Angus supporters, farms, companies, or state junior and adult Angus associations. Donation ideas include paintings, gift baskets, books, cattle supplies, jewelry, clothing and Angus collectibles. The state junior Angus association with the highest selling item will receive $100.

Items included in the silent auction will be varied and unique. Historic publications with rare turn of the century advertisements, framed artwork, wine and even beef that has been on the space shuttle Discovery’s trip into space are a few items that will pique the interests of a wide range of bidders.

At the 2021 NJAS in Grand Island. Neb., the silent auction raised $11,300. These funds support scholarships and events including the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference, Beef Leaders Institute and research projects to improve the Angus breed.

To donate an item, please contact the Angus Foundation at (816) 383-5100. Donations must be received by July 2.

For more information about the silent auction, visit http://www.angusfoundation.org . Prior to the auction, the website will feature the donated items. For the first year ever, the auction will also be available via AngusLive.com.