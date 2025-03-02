Angus Foundation to award scholarships to 5 students from a commercial cattle operation

Youth utilizing Angus genetics can apply for the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship now through May 1. The program helps support students in advancing their education and careers. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Commercial cattlemen and women are the backbone of the beef industry, and as the next generation of cattlemen prepares to lead the industry forward, the Angus Foundation is providing much-needed support through its Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship program. This spring, five students will receive scholarships to help further their education and enhance their careers in agriculture. These scholarships are awarded to those who use Angus genetics in their commercial cattle operations and must be pursuing an undergraduate degree or enrolled in a vocational program at an accredited institution of higher education.



“This scholarship program is designed to support students with a commercial cattle background in the beef industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “Supporting youth in their education is an important part of the foundation’s mission.”



In 2024, applicants discussed how they incorporate Angus genetics into their breeding programs, noting the benefits they have seen to both the quality of their herd and to their bottom line.



“When it’s time to sell, the Angus calves consistently outperform other cattle in the market, indicating their high demand and superior performance,” said Coy Stamm of Washington, Kan., and 2024 Angus Foundation Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship recipient.



Stamm is a student at Kansas State University, majoring in agronomy and plans to return to his family’s farm as the fifth generation to manage the operation.



“Thank you to the Angus Foundation,” Stamm expressed. “The financial support provided by this scholarship has reduced the burden of my college expenses, allowing me to devote myself to a well-rounded college experience. I am honored to be recognized by successful Angus breeders. After college, my goal is to continue and further develop my family’s Angus breeding operation.”



SELECTION COMMITTEE

Two Angus Foundation representatives, two Angus industry representatives and one beef cattle industry leader make up the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship selection committee, which reviews applications. Emphasis is placed on the applicant’s knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.



Boester elaborated on the scholarship program noting, “The scholarship program is one of the most prominent and consistent ways our donors support Angus youth. Our scholarships pave the way for a bright future for our industry by ensuring young people can reach their full potential.”



Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded over $4.9 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships. For more information on the Commercial Cattlemen scholarship, visit angus.org/foundation. Applications for the 2025 Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship are due May 1, 2025.