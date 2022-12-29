Angus Foundation to host 130 years of Angus celebration in Oklahoma City

The event held at Cattlemen’s Congress will allow the Angus family to celebrate and honor its history

The year 2023 marks 150 years since the first Angus bulls arrived in America. In 1873, George Grant settled in Victoria, Kan., with four Angus bulls from Scotland. To kick off this historical milestone, the Angus Foundation will host a 150 Years of Angus celebration during Cattlemen’s Congress at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The doors to the Cattlemen’s Bar in Barn 3 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds will open at 4:30 p.m. for the event.



The evening of Angus fellowship will feature door prizes and auction items to benefit the foundation’s mission, food and refreshments and the announcement of the 2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year. All are welcome to join the celebration and enjoy time spent with the Angus family. There is no RSVP required or ticket necessary.



“We are excited to host Angus breeders and friends for an evening to celebrate the great history of our breed at Cattlemen’s Congress,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “We’re proud of the Angus legacy built over the past 150 years, and we know through the work of the foundation and our supporters, the future looks just as promising.”



The evening’s auction will feature several exciting lots, including an African Hunt donated by Numzaan Safaris, a two-night Wine Country Getaway for six donated by Little Vineyards Family Winery and a Live Oak Plantation Experience and Quail Hunt donated by Circle G Angus Ranches. Funds raised through the auction items will benefit the Angus Fund, which provides unrestricted support for the foundation’s mission of furthering Angus education, youth and research. The foundation supports a diverse set of efforts focused on ensuring a bright future for the breed. Academic scholarships, leadership conferences, cutting-edge research and funding for the National Junior Angus Board are among the many programs sustained by the Angus Fund. For more information about the Angus Foundation, visit http://www.AngusFoundation.org .



The foundation encourages the Angus family to join them for this enjoyable evening celebrating the breed. To read more about the event and featured auction items, visit bit.ly/150YearsofAngus.



