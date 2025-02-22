Angus Foundation’s Fund the Future campaign drives impact for the future 

At the heart of the Angus family, there’s a deep-rooted commitment to helping create a lasting impact by building something that will support the breed for generations to come. It’s this spirit of advocating for the future of education, youth and research that drives the Fund the Future campaign.



Thanks to a dedicated group of 16 Angus breeders, in the 2024 fiscal year, the Fund the Future campaign garnered $36,400 for the Angus Fund, helping to support the foundation’s mission and events like Beef Leaders Institute and Young Cattlemen’s Conference.



The Angus Foundation is excited for the year ahead and the opportunities it brings. What makes 2025 even more special is a generous matching opportunity. In the new year, an anonymous donor has pledged to match the first $30,000 raised, effectively doubling the impact of every dollar donated.



“I’m thrilled to watch the campaign expand and see more breeders getting involved in 2025,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “The simplicity of participation has sparked excitement, with breeders eager to contribute, knowing their donations are making an impact on the Angus breed.



The Angus Foundation would like to thank following group of Angus breeders for their support of the Fund the Future campaign in 2024:



APS Angus, Taylorsville, Ky.

Bear Mountain Angus Ranch, Palisade, Neb.

Brumfield Angus Farms, Sawyer, Miss.

Deer Valley Farm, Fayetteville, Tenn.

Dyar Angus, Crossville, Ala.

Frank/Hazelrigg Cattle Co., Wentzville, Mo.

Heritage Farm, Shelbyville, Ky.

Knott’s Landing Angus, Latto, Ind.

Marda Angus Farms, Lodi, Wis.

Mead Farms, Barnett, Mo.

Oakdale Farms, Rome, Ga.

Pollard Farms LLC, Enid, Okla.

Smithland Angus, Russell Springs, Ky.

Stevenson Down T Ranch, White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

Sydenstricker Genetics, Mexico, Mo.

Texas Angus Association



The Fund the Future Campaign offers breeders a unique opportunity to give back through their annual production sales, consignment sales, bull sales or even private treaty opportunities. Whether it’s a live animal or a genetic offering, the choice is yours.

By consigning a lot to this campaign, you’re helping fund educational programs like Angus University and BEEF Academy; youth leadership development events like the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development and Raising the Bar Conferences; and helping to fund research that advances the beef industry and Angus breed.

“As we conclude our third year of the campaign, we are excited to have repeated breeders participating,” Boester said. “Their willingness to continue to support the campaign is incredible and very much appreciated as we work to secure resources for the Angus Fund. Through those generous donations we can continue funding the three pillars of our mission”

Together, we can ensure that the future of the Angus breed remains bright, vibrant and full of promise in the new year.

For more information on the Fund the Future campaign visit http://www.angus.org/foundation/get-involved/giving-programs/fund-the-future or contact Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director, at JBoester@Angus.org .