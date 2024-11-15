Angus Genetics Inc. gathers breeders, industry, academia in forum

Matt Perrier of Dalebanks Angus speaks to other breeders and industry professionals at Imagine: AGI’s Beef Genetics Forum in September in Kansas City. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

AngusGenetics

Angus Genetics Inc. facilitated a conversation for around 80 cattle breeders, beef industry professionals, researchers and academics during Imagine: AGI’s Beef Genetics Forum Sept. 25-26 in Kansas City. The program challenged the group to explore paths for progress in the beef genetics space.



“Anytime that we can get a bunch of like-minded individuals in the same room to discuss innovation, to discuss what’s next, to discuss the catalysts in our industry that are really going to create genetic change, we feel like it’s a really good use of time,” said Kelli Retallick-Riley, president of AGI, during the event’s welcome.



This was the first event of its kind hosted by AGI, and the theme was “The Future of Phenotyping for a Sustainable Beef Industry.” In addition to six technical presentations, the program’s design allowed for small-group discussions focused on technologies and novel phenotypes. It also included dedicated time for networking and less-structured conversation.



Some key takeaways, summarized during the event, were that data-driven decisions will continue to be important for those managing and breeding cattle; challenges currently exist around the increasingly important topic of data collection and sharing, and solutions for this are needed across every segment of the beef industry; and the industry must balance innovation with maintaining consumer satisfaction as it advances and implements new and useful technologies.



Attendees also discussed opportunities to improve traits related to health, longevity, fertility and feed efficiency through new phenotyping methods. AGI plans to release a white paper outlining key takeaways from Imagine discussions in February 2025.



“Imagine was a one-of-a-kind experience for all who attended,” said Levi Landers, director of field and member services for the American Angus Association. “Thought leaders for all segments of the livestock industry were present to help drive breed improvement through the latest technologies that are and will be available. Conferences such as these will keep Angus in the lead when it comes to data collection and submission to secure ourselves as the breed of choice for all commercial producers.”