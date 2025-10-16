Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship and host ranch applications open

The Talon internship program provides college-aged students the unique opportunity to spend their summer on an Angus operation gaining valuable, hands-on experience. Interns gain extensive ranching knowledge while enhancing their skills as advocates for the beef industry. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Host applications for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship are due Oct. 31, and student intern applications are due Nov. 12.



“We are thankful for the vision of Cam Cooper in preparing the next generation of leaders for Angus and the cattle industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director.



The late Camron “Cam” Cooper of the Talon Ranch, Twin Bridges, Mont., developed the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund in 2009 to be a one-of-a-kind educational experience for students.



“It’s exciting to watch our interns grow and flourish each year through the hands-on experiences and mentorship provided by their host ranches,” Boester said.



College sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students under the age of 25 and majoring in an agricultural-related field of study are eligible to apply.



PAST PARTICIPANT

Bryan Farkas, a past Talon Internship participant, spent his summer internship at Audley Farm in Berryville, Va. Though he came into the experience with limited cattle knowledge, Farkas embraced the opportunity to learn and grow. Under the mentorship of Matthew Deacon and Turner Kobayashi, he gained hands-on experience in cattle management and developed a deeper understanding of the beef industry.



“I go into big things like this kind of nervous, kind of anxious, a little bit scared,” Farkas said. “Just try and shake off the nervousness and just be optimistic, know you’re going to leave that place with a lot more than you came with.”



Farkas credits the Talon internship with helping him build lifelong friendships, grow his confidence, and gain practical knowledge that can’t be taught in a classroom.



“Tell me and I forget; teach me and I may remember; involve me and I learn,” said Kobayashi, quoting Chinese philosopher Xun Kuang. “That’s exactly what the Talon program is all about providing experience to these young people.”



Compensation for Talon interns is provided by the Angus Foundation through the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund.



Angus breeders and students interested in participating in the program can learn more and apply at http://www.angus.org/foundation/our-mission/youth/talon-youth , or contact Boester at JBoester@Angus.org .