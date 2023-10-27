Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship and host ranch applications open

Applications for Talon host ranches are due Oct. 31, intern applications due Dec. 1

The Talon internship program provides college-aged students the unique opportunity to spend their summer on an Angus operation gaining valuable, hands-on experience. Interns gain extensive ranching knowledge while enhancing their skills as advocates for the beef industry. Host applications for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship are due Oct. 31, and student intern applications are due Dec. 1.



“We are thankful for the vision of Cam Cooper in preparing the next generation of leaders for Angus and the cattle industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director.

The late Camron “Cam” Cooper of the Talon Ranch, Twin Bridges, Mont., developed the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund in 2009 to be a one-of-a-kind educational experience for students.



“It’s exciting to watch our interns grow and flourish each year through the hands-on experiences and mentorship provided by their host ranches,” Boester said.

College sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students under the age of 25 and majoring in an agricultural-related field of study are eligible to apply.



“Taking a big step like moving 22 hours away from home is intimidating for sure,” said Garrett Ulmer, Talon intern at Eleven Milliron Ranch in Sumner, Neb. “But as long as you work hard and have fun, it won’t be something you regret doing. By taking this step, I’ve gained so much experience — not to mention the memories that will last a lifetime.”



Ulmer studies animal and veterinary science at Clemson University. He developed a passion for the beef industry growing up on a commercial beef operation and showing heifers in 4-H and is a member of the South Carolina Junior Angus Association. Ulmer plans to pursue a master’s degree in animal reproduction or heifer development, and one day hopes to have his own herd of Angus cattle. During his summer in Nebraska, Ulmer took part in cow synchronization and breeding, grazing management and crop and forage production on the ranch.



“By participating in the Talon Internship, I enhanced my networking skills along with technical skills that I couldn’t have learned in a classroom,” Ulmer said.



Compensation for Talon interns is provided by the Angus Foundation through the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Endowment Fund.



Angus breeders and students interested in participating in the program can learn more and apply at bit.ly/AngusFoundationTalonProgram, or contact Boester at JBoester@Angus.org .



