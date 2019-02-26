Animal Ag Alliance Stakeholders Summit to kick off with consumer focus group

The Animal Agriculture Alliance's 2019 Stakeholders Summit themed, A Seat At The Table, will kick off with a live consumer focus group to help attendees better understand consumer perceptions of animal agriculture. The event will be held May 8-9 at the InterContinental at the Plaza Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. Discounted registration rates are available through April 1. To view the agenda and register, visit http://summit.animalagalliance.org.

Summit attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear directly from their customers and ask them questions about how they find information about food and farming during the focus group panel, conducted by Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics. Panelists will be asked to share how they decide what to buy at the grocery store and order off of the restaurant menu, including whether issues like animal welfare, sustainability and antibiotic use factor into their decisions.

Roerink provides customized research with a specialty in food retailing for clients such as the North American Meat Institute, Food Marketing Institute, National Grocers Association, National Confectioners Association and many others. Through countless consumer studies, she has developed an excellent perspective on the ever-changing wants and needs of the grocery shopper in a one-size-fits-no-one world. Prior to founding 210 Analytics, Roerink was the head of research for the Food Marketing Institute. Roerink designs and authors the annual Power of Meat study, along with similar studies in produce, deli prepared, frozen, SmartFood, bakery, candy and other categories.

One of the attendees at this year's summit will be Wanda Patsche, a pig farmer from Minnesota. Patsche earned first place in the alliance's "A Seat At The Table" farmer photo contest, winning a trip to the summit. Her photo featured a porkchop with the tagline "when you only had one job … and you nailed it." Second place went to Melinda Bastian, a cattle rancher from Missouri.

The 2019 Summit has been approved for seven CEUs eligible for ARPAS members. Be sure to check the summit website for the most up-to-date summit information. You can also follow the hashtags #AAA19 for periodic updates about the event. For general questions about the Summit please contact summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

Show your support for the alliance's outreach efforts by becoming an official summit sponsor today. For 2019 sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://summit.animalagalliance.org. For more information, contact Allyson Jones-Brimmer at ajonesbrimmer@animalagalliance.org.