Animal ag groups ask Senate conferees for permanent funding

A coalition of 120 animal agriculture groups sent a letter to Senate farm bill conferees yesterday requesting their support for "permanent, full funding" for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program in the farm bill conference report. The letter states that it is critical that the 2018 farm bill "provide permanent, full funding to address these risks to animal health while likewise bolstering the long-term ability of U.S. animal agriculture to be competitive in the global marketplace and provide consumers around the world safe, wholesome, affordable food produced in a sustainable manner." The House version of the farm bill provides $450 million in mandatory funding over five years for programs including the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and the National Animal Vaccine Bank.

The Senate provides an authorization for appropriations, but no mandatory funding.