Animal Agriculture Alliance invites food industry leaders to the table for 2019 Summit

Today, the Animal Agriculture Alliance announced that its 2019 Stakeholders Summit, themed "A Seat At The Table," is set for May 8-9 in Kansas City, Mo. The annual conference brings together thought leaders in the industry to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas.

"The conversation surrounding animal agriculture has been going on for much too long without engagement between key stakeholders," said Kay Johnson Smith, alliance president and CEO. "Taking a seat at the table at this year's summit is an opportunity for leaders from all parts of the food supply chain to connect on issues impacting animal agriculture."

Restaurant, retail and foodservice companies, farms and ranches, government agencies, agribusinesses, and agriculture and food associations are invited to attend summit and take a seat at the table. Summit attendees will learn about key issues facing food and agriculture and gain the supportive network and tools needed for success in their business.

Registration for the summit will open later this year. Proposals to speak at the event are being accepted through Nov. 10, 2018. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form at https://bit.ly/2R5nEe9.

Check the summit website for the most up-to-date summit information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA19 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.