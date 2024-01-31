Animal Agriculture Alliance opens 2024 enrollment in Animal Ag Allies program

Farmers, ranchers, veterinarians encouraged to apply

The Animal Agriculture Alliance is seeking applicants to join the rankings of Animal Ag Allies in 2024. The Animal Ag Allies program, launched in 2020, is a development program to empower farmers, ranchers, veterinarians and industry professionals to be outspoken advocates for agriculture online and in person. The enrollment deadline for the next class is Feb. 2. Apply at https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/animal-ag-allies/ .

The Animal Ag Allies program provides opportunities for networking, training and continuous development of issue expertise and communication skills. Animal Ag Allies are on the front lines of responding to emerging issues and sharing positive content about animal agriculture. Coming into 2024, more than 150 participants have completed the modules and have consistently rated the overall value and usefulness of the program and its resources as a 4.7 out of 5.

The program consists of two phases: five self-paced, online training modules and a private forum to discuss engagement strategies and emerging issues. Participants will have six weeks to complete the modules and will then be invited to a private online group where they will have the ability to interact with other allies. Program modules include: overviews of each sector of animal agriculture, hot topics and emerging issues facing animal agriculture, how to address contentious issues, growing your social following and reaching outside the choir and public outreach.

“Research has shown time and time again that the most effective ambassadors we have within animal agriculture are those on the farm every day — in particular, farmers, ranchers and veterinarians,” said Abby Kornegay, manager, issues and engagement, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “The Animal Ag Allies program equips those with their boots on the ground to feel confident telling their story and engaging with the public on key issues in animal agriculture.”

Four rounds of applications will be considered for Animal Ag Allies in 2024. The deadlines for enrollment and time periods to complete the modules are as follows:

Winter: apply by Feb. 2; online modules open Feb. 19 and run through April 1

Spring: apply by April 5; online modules open April 22 and run through June 3

Summer: apply by July 1; online modules open July 15 and run through Aug. 30

Fall: apply by Sept. 6; online modules open Sept. 23 and run through Nov. 1

Farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, and others who want to make a difference in public understanding and perception of animal agriculture are encouraged to submit interest. For more information, go to https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/animal-ag-allies .

The Animal Ag Allies program would not be possible without the generous support of our founding sponsor, Zoetis, and program sponsors United Soybean Board, National Pork Board, Animal Health Institute, Iowa Pork Producers Association, GreenStone Farm Credit Services, National Pork Producers Council, Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, and Colorado Pork Producers Council.

Sponsor the 2024 program to hand-pick up to 20 participants to go through the modules, while also being invited to participate in the private forum. To learn more about the benefits of sponsorship or to become a sponsor of the program, contact Logan Hall, director, membership and marketing, at lhall@animalagalliance.org .