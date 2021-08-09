Animal Damage Management Board announces vacancies

Applications are now being accepted to fill one vacancy on the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board. The board is seeking applications for the Non-consumptive user of wildlife, (holds no G&F licenses, hunt, fish etc.).

The ADMB was created in 1999 by the legislature as a pilot program for the purposes of mitigating damage caused to livestock, wildlife and crops by predatory animals, predacious birds and depredating animals or for the protection of human health and safety.

The board consists of 15 members, 12 voting representatives and three federal ex-officio non-voting members. Members are appointed and serve four-year terms.

Interested individuals should submit applications to the governor’s office as soon as possible. Applications are available on the State of Wyoming website at http://governor.wy.gov/governor/boards/boards.asp . Individuals may also contact the Animal Damage Management Board at (307) 777-6781 or the Governor’s Office at (307) 777-5647 to obtain an application.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request.