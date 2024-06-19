Animal Damage Management Board to meet in Casper

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet Thursday, June 20 in Casper, Wyo.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in the Turntable Room at the Thyra Thomson Building. During the meeting, the board will consider grant applications for wildlife and animal damage studies across the state and receive updates on various issues.

The 12 voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvick, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Sharon O’Toole, Savery, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, President of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Hulet, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Jared Zierenberg, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Roger Cox, Saratoga, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Vacant, urban

Zeta Anderson, Devils Tower, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Richard Ladwig, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Brett Belden, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Jennifer McConchie, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Thyra Thomson Building is located at 444 West Collins Drive, in Casper. The public is welcome to attend and there will be opportunity for public comment. For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.