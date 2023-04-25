Animal Damage Management Board to meet May 17-18

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board is scheduled to meet In Casper, Wyo., on May 17-18, 2023 in person and via Zoom.

On May 17, the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and on May 18, it will begin at 8 a.m. During the two-day meeting, the board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state, receive updates on various issues, and cover any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person, via Zoom, or telephone and there will be a chance for public comment.

The 12 voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Burrell, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Brett Belden, Thermopolis, sportsmen,

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Vacant non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Doug Mayes, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The ADMB meeting will take place in Casper at the Game and Fish regional office located at 3030 Energy. Ln. The Zoom information for the meeting can be found on the release.

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.