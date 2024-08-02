Animal extremists get hunting, trapping ban on Colorado’s November ballot

On July 31, the Colorado Secretary of State announced that Proposed Initiative #91 “Prohibit Trophy Hunting,” met signature requirements to be included on the November 2024 general election ballot. Proposed Initiative #91 , peddled by animal-extremist group Cats Aren’t Trophies (CATs), would ban science-based hunting and trapping of mountain lions, bobcats and lynx (an already federally protected species) in Colorado.

“Once again, we’re witnessing animal extremists stopping at no lengths to spread falsities and outright lies to the general public,” said Todd Adkins, vice president of government affairs at Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation. “They buy signatures, slander hunters and trappers, disrespect Colorado’s professional wildlife managers, and lie to the faces of well-meaning Coloradans to shove their extreme ideology down everyone’s throats. The simple truth is they couldn’t care less about the lives they put in danger by pushing this radical ideology.”

Outside of the formal petition, the messaging used by CATs to gather support is full of mistruths and downright lies. They use terms such as cruel, unjustifiable, inhumane, guaranteed kill, fringe and dirty to describe well-regulated, science-based hunting and trapping. CATs also grossly disparage hunters by claiming the goal of our pursuits is to “slay … animals for their heads.”

Of course, hunters and trappers can see the truth behind this circus of extremism. But now this is in the hands of the public, and we must educate everyone on the dangers of allowing extremists to make decisions about what’s good for wildlife and the people of the state. Colorado voters — the same voters who used the ballot box to “reintroduce” gray wolves to the state — will decide in November the future of cat hunting and trapping in Colorado.

“Ballot box biology does not work. It’s irresponsible, and it negatively impacts wildlife, ecosystems, and people,” said Torin Miller, associate litigation counsel at Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation. “Hunters and trappers proudly support science-based wildlife management decisions. It’s unfortunate that emotions — especially those conjured by deceit — are tying the hands of wildlife professionals while everyone in Colorado is forced to suffer the potentially deadly consequences of extremism of this type.”

