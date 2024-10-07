Animal rights activists are working to threaten Coloradan’s way of life

Colorado and Denver voters have the opportunity in November to stop animal rights activists from taking away traditions and businesses that are staples in the state.

Colorado Proposition 127 is a proposed ban on hunting mountain lions, bobcats or lynx. I’m not going to get into this in detail because our opinion piece by Carly Billington and Christine Koeppen on page 14 goes into great detail about this measure and how it will negatively impact the state’s hunters, outfitters and other businesses, as well as threaten to upend wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

Not to mention, had the settlers not been able to control depredation, life in the western U.S. would be quite different than it is today.

The other ballot measures are focused on Denver and both have been called “misguided” by a recent Denver Post editorial.

Initiated Ordinance 308 would prohibit the manufacture, distribution, display, sale or trade of animal fur products in the City and County of Denver and Initiated Ordinance 309 would ban slaughterhouses from operating within the city limits.

Regarding 309, the slaughtering of animals for food is a necessity that has been going on since the dawn of time. Just because it is offensive to vegans isn’t a reason to shut it down. Furthermore, the slaughterhouse — Superior Farms — that measure 309 would close is owned by its employees who work hard and adhere to U.S. Department of Agriculture rules and regulations.

As for banning fur in Denver, the use of fur for luxury items has actually been reduced in recent years due to pressure from animal rights groups. Yes, cowboy hats are still made using beaver pelts because of its strength, durability and it’s waterproof. Again, the use of fur, like eating meat and hunting have been staple in the West and elsewhere around the world for thousands of years. This ban would also impact the makers and users of flies and fishing lures used by anglers.

All three of these ballot measures are backed by animal rights activists, who according to a release from the Animal Agriculture Alliance, who recently reported on the current state of the radical vegan and animal rights activist movement in the U.S. According to their report, “The Major Animal Activist Groups Web includes a selection of the most active or extreme groups involved with or connected to the vegan and animal rights movement. Collectively, these organizations bring in more than $800 million in revenue annually to use for anti-animal agriculture campaigns according to publicly filed financial records.”

Imagine if that money were used to combat issues like human trafficking, hunger or homelessness, rather than to attack people who make or wear beaver skin cowboy hats.

Think about what this money could mean to people who are suffering after being hit by Hurricane Helene.

There are a lot of things that need to be changed to make life better in Denver and Colorado, but these bans do nothing toward that effort.