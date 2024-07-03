Animal rights extremists plot to get hunting ban on Colorado’s ballot

Having lived in Colorado for nearly 50 years, I’ve been able to engage in responsible wildlife management with more than a dozen organizations and committees. In the last decade, I have been appointed to wildlife round tables by former Colorado Parks and Wildlife Directors Bob Broschied and Dan Prenzlow and to advisory committees by current and former Govs. Jared Polis and John Hickenlooper. By serving in these capacities, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with wildlife experts to find science-based conservation solutions in Colorado.

Yet during this time I can’t recall an instance where a campaign was so comfortable with blatantly misinforming the public than the campaign behind proposed initiative #91, which you may know as “The Mountain Lion Hunting Ban.”

The campaign behind proposed initiative No. 91 argues that their proposed measure bans the “trophy hunting” of mountain lions and bobcats in Colorado. The group uses this phrase intentionally, as they know it can incite emotional reactions from members of the public and hunting community.

However, referring to the proposed initiative No. 91 as a ban on “trophy hunting” is a not-so-subtle lie crafted by the campaign. Simply reading the first line of the measure’s proposed ballot question shows that it would impose a complete ban on the hunting of mountain lions and bobcats:

“Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning a prohibition on the hunting of mountain lions, lynx, and bobcats…”

Initiative No. 91 also seeks to impose a hunting ban on lynx. This is an endangered species, and it has been illegal to hunt them for over 20 years. I’m uncertain as to why supporters of No. 91 included lynx in their ballot measure. Perhaps they did it to imply that it’s currently legal to hunt an endangered species in Colorado, or to say that mountain lions and bobcats are also endangered species that need saving. Regardless, it’s clear the campaign behind initiative No. 91 is on a quest to deceive voters.

Additionally, state law says that it is already illegal to trophy hunt mountain lions and bobcats — or any animal for that matter — in Colorado. This is all thanks to the Willful Destruction of Wildlife Statute.

Proposed initiative No. 91 is not what proponents claim it to be. If it was, then there would not be a need for it in the first place. Why bother introducing a ballot measure to ban an already illegal practice?

Mountain lion and bobcat populations are healthy, abundant and stable in Colorado. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are approximately 3,800-4,400 mountain lions in Colorado today. Bobcats are also an abundant species, as CPW estimates that there are about 12,000 of them across Colorado. These two animal populations have remained sustainable and abundant thanks to the highly regulated science-based wildlife management practices undertaken by CPW.

If passed, proposed initiative No. 91 would pose significant threats to people, pets, property, livestock and other wildlife populations. But campaign supporters hope that you buy into the lies they tell so that predator populations can go unchecked across the state, regardless of the damage they will cause to Colorado.

It is unknown whether proposed initiative No. 91 will make it to the ballot — the campaign is still collecting signatures. While I sincerely hope it fails to do so, I remain optimistic that Colorado voters — whether they hunt or not — will be able to see the truth.

Colorado’s 2024 ballot is not the time, nor the place, to make statewide decisions on wildlife management. These decisions should be left to the over 300 wildlife biologists at CPW who understand and value the importance of science-based conservation strategies that not only benefit mountain lions and bobcats but also the other 959 species of wildlife and the nearly 6 million people that reside in Colorado.

Gates is a lifelong wildlife expert and has been appointed to posts by both Gov. Jared Polis and Gov. John Hickenlooper. He’s been a member of the Wildlife Council, a founding member of CPW’s Colorado Outdoor Partnership and been the Colorado Sportsman’s Roundtable statewide representative. Currently, he is the Colorado Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus co-lead, the vice-chair of the Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project and the executive director for Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management.