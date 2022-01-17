Annie’s Project classes to be held in Kersey, Colo.

Empowering women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources.

This six-week course is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.

There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with your presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm/ranch women.

Classes are on Tuesdays beginning on Jan. 25, 2022 at the Kersey Community Center, Kersey, Colo., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinner is provided. Registration is required and limited to 20. Register by Jan. 20. Registration fee is $75. Register for Annie’s Project at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kersey-annies-project-tickets-222047268357 .

For information contact Hannah Swanbom at (970) 400-2075 or hswanbom@weldgov.com .