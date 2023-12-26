Annie’s Project coming to Haxtun in January

For the past several years there has been a rapidly growing population of women producers and an increasing role they are playing in agricultural operations. Women are taking on the role of management and more opportunities are being shifted to this new wave of farmers across the country. Colorado State University Extension in cooperation with Annie’s Project is offering a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. Each session offers time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. The next class begins on Jan. 8, 2024 in Haxtun, Colo.

Whether these women producers are new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital. Learning these topics in Annie’s Project course with a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allows the learning process to flourish. The classes are relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and connect with other women in agriculture.

The cost for the course is $65 per participant, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light supper will be served before each class at 6 p.m. Course size is limited, so please register by Jan. 2.

Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna said, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market… this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”

Annie’s Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources. The organization provides agricultural risk management education programs for women involved in agriculture. Annie’s Project courses has successfully reached more than 18,000 women in 38 states and one U.S. territory.

For more information contact Anne Mason, Washington County Extension at (970) 345-2287. Online registration is available at https://HaxtunAP.eventbrite .

More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at http://www.anniesproject.org .