Annie’s Project course set for January in Scottsbluff

Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country. At Annie's Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

Annie's Project is a three-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women.

Annie's Project classes will be Jan. 10, 17 and 24 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. The cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Registration scholarships are available. Lunch will be served at each class. Course size is limited, so please register by calling (308) 632-1230.

Understanding the five areas of agricultural risk and knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital for both new and experienced farm and ranch women. A friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed allows the learning process to flourish.

Annie's Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.

Linda, an Annie's Project alumna says, "I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market…this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis."

For more information contact Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 or jgroskopf2@unl.edu.