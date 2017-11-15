Annie’s Project retreat to focus on farmer’s market vendors and direct-to-consumer sales

An Annie's Project workshop to be offered in Scottsbluff, Neb., will focus on farmer's market vendors and direct-to-consumer sales. The workshop is scheduled for Dec. 8 and 9 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, and registrations are due Dec. 4.

Annie's Project empowers farm and ranch women to be better business owners and partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. The two-day retreat is designed especially for farm and ranch women to help them develop their management and decision-making skills for their operations. Sessions include brief presentations, discussions focused on the participants' questions and hands-on applications of risk-management strategies.

Course size is limited. Scholarships and distance learning opportunities are available. For more information and to register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247, jjohnson@unl.edu.

Topics will include:

· Business Plans and Cash Flows (Margaret Akin, Nebraska Business Development Center)

· Pricing and Connecting with Consumers (UNL Buy Fresh Local)

· Government Regulation (Melva Ball and Becky Falconer, Nebraska Department of Agriculture)

· Canning Pickles, Jams and Jellies to Sell (Jeanne Murray, UNL Extension Emeriti)

· Managing Families and Employees (Jessica Groskopf, UNL Extension)

· Fruit and Vegetable Production in the High Plains (Gary Stone, UNL Extension)

In Nebraska, Annie's Project is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.