Announcement: Winter blend gasoline and diesel waiver in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Today, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture announced a temporary waiver which allows the use of winter blend diesel and gasoline until the transition can be made to summer blends.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decline in gasoline demand, and since fuel storage capacity is limited, more time is needed to transition the distribution system in order to come into fuel quality compliance for the summer driving season. On March 30, EPA announced “Steps to Protect the Availability of Gasoline during COVID-19 Pandemic” on March 30 which essentially provides relief from gasoline reid vapor pressure (RVP) requirements for the reasons above.

This action by the WDA is consistent with EPA’s announcement and covers ASTM D4814 (Standard Specification for Automotive Spark-Ignition Engine Fuel) and ASTM D975 (Standard Specification for Diesel Fuel Oils) requirements. According to the WDA’s Chapter 52 Petroleum and Antifreeze Products Standards and Regulations, Section 4(i)(C), “Requirements imposed by the EPA shall take precedence over ASTM Standards, where applicable.”

This will assist with the transition to the summertime RVP requirements that will eventually take effect.

For more information on this announcement, contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.