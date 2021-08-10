Annual Colorado Hay Directory available now

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Livestock owners looking for hay products can connect directly with hay producers in their region of Colorado by reviewing the 2021 Colorado Hay Directory. The directory listings include the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status, and identifies organic hay.

“No producers in the state are immune to current drought conditions we are currently facing, which is why the Colorado Hay Directory becomes an even more important resource during these dry times,” said Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The 35th edition of the Colorado Hay Directory features producers and brokers of hay as well as companies that provide hay-related products and services. The directory is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in cooperation with participating Colorado hay producers, Colorado State University Extension, and with support from Augie’s Ag Sales, LLC, KeyAg and Tytan International.

The directory and other hay resources are available online at coloradoproud.org. For more information or to request a copy of the Colorado Hay Directory, call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at (303) 869-9175 or email Loretta.Lopez@state.co.us .