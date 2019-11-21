Repeat buyers Jim and Roxie Hogemark, Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch, Springdale, Mont.

Photo by Matt Wznick

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 15, 2019

Location: At the Ranch 5 Miles West of Ryegate, Mont.

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

207 Bull Calves Average $6190

14 Coming Two Year Old Bulls Average $3071

206 Commercial Bred Heifers Average $1600

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 2 at $50,000, GMAR PRESIDENT 9311, DOB 2/3/19, SAV PRESIDENT 6847 x CAV LADY IDENTITY 202-4202, sold to Herbster Angus Farms, Falls City, NE & Linz Heritage Angus, Crown Point, IN

Lot 13 at $23,000, GMAR FATE G212, DOB 2/1/19, BS FATE D72 x GMAR ALLIANCE X218, sold to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, MT

Lot 1 at $20,000, GMAR DUALLY 9317, DOB 1/31/19, DL DUALLY x LINZ MAY ACTIVE 2397-6003, sold to Wall Street Cattle Company, Lebanon, MO

Lot 7 at $17,000, GMAR RENO G032, DOB 1/10/19, SPRING COVE RENO 4021 x GMAR BLACK GRANITE E724, sold to Fortune Triangle S Ranch, Interior, SD

Lot 9 at $17,000, GMAR SOUTHERN CHARM 9307, DOB 1/9/19, BUBS SOUTHERN CHARM AA31 x CAV LADY IDENTITY 202-4202

TOP COMMERCIAL HEIFERS:

$1800 X 50 HEAD

$1750 X 10 HEAD

Comments:

Beautiful weather was on order for the Annual Green Mountain Angus Ranch Sale, held Nov. 15, 2019, at the Ranch outside of Ryegate, Mont. Tim Todd along with his family and crew presented an excellent set of cattle to the packed sale barn and served a great lunch and refreshments after the sale. Congratulations on a great sale!