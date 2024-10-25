Annual potato harvest at UW R&E Center boosts food security in Wyoming

Rebecca Travers, left, Food Bank of Wyoming program manager, and Brian Lee, right, a research scientist at SAREC, help bag potatoes at the fourth annual potato harvest last month. Photo by David Keto

Potatoes

LINGLE, Wyo. — Nearly 12,000 pounds of potatoes were donated to Food Bank of Wyoming during the fourth annual potato harvest at the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center last month. The potato harvest, made possible through a partnership between SAREC, Food Bank of Wyoming and UW Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program or CNP, is part of ongoing efforts to address food security in Wyoming.

“We had another successful year at the SAREC potato harvest,” said Mindy Meuli, director of CNP. “We filled the Food Bank of Wyoming truck with potatoes for statewide distribution through local food pantries.”

The potatoes are grown at SAREC as part of outreach efforts that include educational opportunities for local elementary school students as well as donation. After the annual harvest, potatoes are transported by Food Bank of Wyoming to food pantries across Wyoming. They are available at no cost to hunger relief organizations partnering with Food Bank of Wyoming.

As of Oct. 16, nearly all the potatoes have made their way out into the state through Food Bank of Wyoming’s express route, which delivers fresh produce to Wyoming communities.

“I would just like to thank the volunteers who came to help. Without volunteers, these potatoes don’t get bagged,” said Brian Lee, a research scientist at SAREC who is instrumental in coordinating all aspects of the annual harvest.

THE VOLUNTEERS

This year’s volunteers included SAREC staff members; women from the Wyoming Women’s Center; CNP and UW Extension employees; undergraduate students in UW’s family and consumer sciences department; 4-H families; community members; and Food Bank of Wyoming staff members. “We’re beyond grateful for the initial collaborative efforts between CNP and SAREC back in 2021 that brought the harvest into fruition. We’re even more thankful for the continued partnership so our team can distribute the potatoes to communities around Wyoming, keeping fresh and local produce accessible,” said Rebecca Travers, Food Bank of Wyoming program manager. “A few of us on staff at the food bank were able to attend that day and help harvest potatoes, which was a great way to spend our morning.”

Since 2021, more than 42,000 pounds of potatoes grown at SAREC have gone to hunger relief partners through this partnership. “We have enjoyed hosting this project and wish to continue building on its success,” said Lee.

The donation of fresh, locally grown produce not only provides more food to hunger relief organizations, but can also increase nutritious options available to patrons. The longer shelf life of potatoes, compared to other produce items, makes them a great option for this time of year.

In addition to helping with the harvest, CNP works with local food pantries to connect patrons to recipes and resources for using and storing potatoes safely.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with SAREC and the Wyoming Food Bank to help feed Wyoming families facing food insecurity,” said Meuli.