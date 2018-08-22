Annual publication promotes Colorado hay

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – The 2018 Colorado Hay Directory, published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, is now available.

"With dry conditions in Colorado and across the country, this publication helps connect horse and livestock owners with the hay they need," said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "It is a valuable resource for both producers and buyers."

The 32nd edition of the Colorado Hay Directory features producers and brokers of hay as well as companies that provide hay-related products and services. Categorized by region, each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status and identifies organic hay.

The Colorado Hay Directory is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in cooperation with participating Colorado hay producers, Colorado State University Extension, and with support from Hutchison Incorporated, KeyAg and Tytan International.

The directory and other hay resources are available online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com. For more information or to request a copy of the 2018 Colorado Hay Directory, call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at (303) 869-9175.