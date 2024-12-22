Annual report celebrates 15 years of progress toward global water and food security

LINCOLN, Neb. — With an increasing global population and food demand expected to rise by 50 percent by 2050, along with the increasing disruptions to water and food systems due to climate change and global conflict, the work of the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) at the University of Nebraska is more important than ever.

DWFI continues to focus on ensuring a sustainable future with access to nutritious food and clean water and is uniquely positioned to advance water management for greater food security. Throughout its 15-year history, the institute has leveraged the world-class research at the University of Nebraska; the state’s expertise in agricultural and water resource management; and private sector partnerships to make real progress toward a water- and food-secure future for all.

In its recent annual report , DWFI shares its impact throughout the past year toward its mission of ensuring a sustainable future in which everyone has access to nutritious food and clean water, including:

DWFI also welcomed 14 new members to its Faculty Fellow cohort and funded 11 new students working on mission-related research this year, in addition to the 20 returning students who continued their research with the help of DWFI funding.

The institute is celebrating its 15th anniversary year, culminating in its Water for Food Global Conference April 28-May 2, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb.

“Together, we can create a more water and food secure world, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come,” said Peter G. McCornick, executive director of DWFI.

DWFI’s 2023-2024 annual report can be found online at go.unl.edu/annualreport .