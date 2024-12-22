Annual report celebrates 15 years of progress toward global water and food security
LINCOLN, Neb. — With an increasing global population and food demand expected to rise by 50 percent by 2050, along with the increasing disruptions to water and food systems due to climate change and global conflict, the work of the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) at the University of Nebraska is more important than ever.
DWFI continues to focus on ensuring a sustainable future with access to nutritious food and clean water and is uniquely positioned to advance water management for greater food security. Throughout its 15-year history, the institute has leveraged the world-class research at the University of Nebraska; the state’s expertise in agricultural and water resource management; and private sector partnerships to make real progress toward a water- and food-secure future for all.
In its recent annual report, DWFI shares its impact throughout the past year toward its mission of ensuring a sustainable future in which everyone has access to nutritious food and clean water, including:
- Launch of its new USAID-funded Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Irrigation and Mechanization Systems providing $40 million over the next five years for the institute and partners to develop viable solutions to support the growth of vibrant irrigation and mechanization markets in the Global South;
- Expansion of its suite of water management tools, including a multi-state network of flux towers which accurately measure crop-water use and carbon-equivalent emissions. The information from the initiative supports water management decisions and interstate water agreement negotiations; helps validate carbon credits; and has generated numerous partnerships, grants and interest from partners;
- Along with its partners, provision of a free and secure decision-support tool for farmers to assist with improvement of agricultural water use and enhance crop productivity in the U.S. Corn Belt;
- Analysis and catalyzation of the agtech startup ecosystems in Nebraska, India and beyond to identify functional gaps in the ecosystem, facilitate and expedite commercialization, and aid startup founders and investors in leveraging existing resources;
- Exploration of how irrigation equipment reaches farmers through entrepreneurial pathways in Sub-Saharan Africa, which can increase smallholder incomes and climate resilience;
- Contribution to several high-profile publications through its Water, Climate and Health Program, including the federally-mandated Fifth National Climate Assessment; the first comprehensive assessment of drought and health in the US; and the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change Policy Brief for the U.S.;
- Participation in and co-convening of strategic regional and international events which further DWFI’s reputation, foster collaboration, enhance recognition of our work and generate impact;
- Exploration of solutions and enhanced understanding of water challenges in Nebraska, including supporting the successful Know Your Well, a collaborative citizen science program training high school students how to sample and test well water quality.
DWFI also welcomed 14 new members to its Faculty Fellow cohort and funded 11 new students working on mission-related research this year, in addition to the 20 returning students who continued their research with the help of DWFI funding.
The institute is celebrating its 15th anniversary year, culminating in its Water for Food Global Conference April 28-May 2, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb.
“Together, we can create a more water and food secure world, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come,” said Peter G. McCornick, executive director of DWFI.
DWFI’s 2023-2024 annual report can be found online at go.unl.edu/annualreport.