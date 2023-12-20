Annual Report highlights DWFI’s progress toward a more food- and water-secure world

LINCOLN, Neb. — Water and food security are two of the most pressing issues facing our world today. With a growing population, growing demand for resources and increasing disruptions to water and food systems, it is vital to find sustainable and practical ways to overcome these challenges.

The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute is uniquely positioned to advance water management for greater food security. By leveraging the world-class research at the University of Nebraska; the state’s expertise in agricultural and water resource management; and private sector partnerships, DWFI is making real progress on a more water- and food-secure future.

In its recent annual report , DWFI demonstrates the impact this effective combination has achieved in the state of Nebraska and around the world.

This past year, DWFI is proud to have worked with both local and global partners to:

Additionally, DWFI is proud to have been re-elected to the World Water Council for another five-year term, furthering the institute’s opportunity to ensure that food and water security have a presence on the global stage.

“Now well into our second decade as an institute, DWFI’s mission is more important than ever,” said Peter G. McCornick, executive director of DWFI.

“We are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to water and food security by leveraging our collaborative projects, convening partners in a meaningful way and expanding our research and outreach activities. In the past year, we have seen marked progress toward our impact and by continuing to work together, we can create a more sustainable future.”

DWFI’s 2022-2023 annual report can be found online at go.unl.edu/annualreport .