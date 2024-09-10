Another school shooting: How do we protect our children?

Another school shooting in Georgia and another call to keep guns out of the hands of would-be shooters. I believe the problem is not just the weapons, it’s also the shooters.

For some reason many of these shooters aren’t getting the help they need and are acting out in deadly ways.

According to a Sept. 5 article in The Washington Post, “The 14-year-old suspected of a mass shooting at Georgia’s Apalachee High School had been ‘begging for months’ for mental health help before his deadly attack on Wednesday, according to an aunt of the suspect.”

After this latest shooting I heard an interview with Darrell Scott, whose daughter Rachel was killed during a school shooting in 1999 at Columbine High School in Colorado.

After the Columbine shooting Scott founded Rachel’s Challenge a nonprofit organization to “Create a culture in which our classmates become our friends,” Scott said to former President Donald Trump in February of 2018, according to a story by Colorado Public Radio Staff and The Associated Press .

According to the Rachel’s Challenge website, “Rachel’s Challenge addresses the root causes of school violence, bullying, prejudice, and self-harm through student wellness programs that build connection, hope and resilience. We improve school culture so that students are able to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.

Rachel’s challenge is a program that creates connections between students, faculty and staff to prevent harassment, isolation and violence in schools by emphasizing respect, kindness and compassion.

Imagine a world where schools didn’t just teach reading, writing and arithmetic but also kindness and compassion towards their fellow students.

If we look back to elementary and high school days, I’m sure many of us can remember students who were ignored or even bullied. Did we befriend these students, did we include them in our activities, maybe or maybe not?

Children who are bullied don’t always take up arms against their fellow students but bullying can lead to depression and suicide.

Rachel’s Challenge staff members speaker and schools and in communities. According to the website, “Using age-appropriate programming for K-12, Rachel’s Challenge schools have reported up to 84% reductions in disciplinary referrals. As many as 150 suicides are averted annually, as reported by students themselves. In a pre- and post-attitudinal survey of 9,881 students from socioeconomically and demographically diverse schools across the US and Canada, respondents reported a 282% increase in the number of students feeling safe at school after participating in Rachel Challenge.”

There are also other things we can do like educating parents to keep weapons locked up and helping them recognize when their children are having mental health issues and have a system in place to help those children.

Also, as in the case of the Georgia school shooter, parents should be held accountable.

I also believe that we need to have tougher background checks for gun buyers, to raise the age to purchase firearms and have armed people in schools. Hardening schools so they are safer should also be a priority when protecting students.

I think with a combination of measures we can prevent some of these incidents from happening.

To read more about Rachel’s Challenge, go to https://rachelschallenge.org/ .