Anthrax confirmed in Carbon County, Wyoming, cattle

Anthrax has been confirmed in multiple beef herds located in Carbon County, Wyoming. This is the first

confirmed anthrax in Wyoming cattle since the 1970s. Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory confirmed

the diagnosis late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31. Both WSVL and private veterinarians were essential in

the diagnosis of anthrax impacting several herds in the region.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, a naturally occurring organism with

worldwide distribution. The spore-forming bacteria may survive in the soil for years to decades, resulting

in sporadic outbreaks which usually occur after periods of drought followed by heavy rain. Domestic and wild animals may become infected when they breathe or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water.

Clinical signs of anthrax in livestock include sudden death, weakness, staggering, difficulty

breathing, fever and bloody diarrhea.

“Multiple state agencies and private veterinarians responded quickly following the anthrax diagnosis by

the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory. Protecting animal and human health is critical upon diagnosis

of a zoonotic disease,” said Dr. Hallie Hasel, Wyoming State Veterinarian. “The Wyoming Livestock

Board will continue working with producers and private veterinarians to reduce further spread and limit

human exposure through recommendations for carcass disposal and vaccination. Anthrax vaccine is

approved for multiple livestock species and highly effective.”

Owners of livestock experiencing clinical signs consistent with anthrax or sudden death should contact

their private veterinary practitioner or the Wyoming Livestock Board, (307) 777-7515, lsbforms-

applications@wyo.gov .