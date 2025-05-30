APHIS 2024 annual report says northern green hornet eradicated 

Northern green hornet

Hornet-RFP-060225

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has released a two-page 2024 annual report on its Plant Protection and Quarantine program.

The report says, “Working in partnership with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, we successfully eradicated the invasive northern giant hornet (NGH) after a five-year battle.”

“With NGH no longer a threat to U.S. honeybee colonies, beekeepers and growers —big and small — could finally exhale.”