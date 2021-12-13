APHIS awards more than $16 million in animal health grants

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service last week awarded more than $16.3 million to 64 projects with states, universities, and other partners to strengthen programs to protect animal health.

“These funding awards will help ensure the ongoing health of our nation’s livestock and poultry,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs.

“Safeguarding U.S. animal health helps us expand export opportunities for rural America to more and better markets, while providing consistent access to safe, healthy, and affordable food for U.S. consumers. The preparedness and response activities we are funding today will help us address the animal disease issues of tomorrow and arm us with the best science available to retain international markets and feed our families and the world. I look forward to seeing the progress USDA and its partners make with these funds.”

APHIS is awarding:

▪ $7.6 million through the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP).

The 36 NADPRP funded projects will individually and collectively address critical concerns in areas of vaccine distribution, animal movement and business continuity during a disease outbreak, and disease prevention and preparedness outreach and education. These projects will be led by state animal health authorities in 21 states, land-grant universities, and industry/veterinary organizations.

▪ $4.4 million through the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN).

The 21 NAHLN funded projects will be led by NAHLN laboratories representing 14 states. The projects will help NAHLN enhance early detection of high-consequence animal diseases and improve emergency response capabilities at NAHLN veterinary diagnostic laboratories. This funding is in addition to the $2.5 million provided noncompetitively for NAHLN infrastructure.

▪ $4.3 million for 7 NADPRP/NAHLN joint projects representing six states.

This is the first joint competitive funding opportunity provided by NAHLN and NADPRP.