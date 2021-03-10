APHIS reopens public comment on genetically engineering animals

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is reopening the public review and comment period for an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) regarding whether to establish regulations for the movement of certain animals modified or developed using genetic engineering.

On Dec. 28, 2020, APHIS and the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the availability of the ANPR for a 60-day public review and comment period, which closed on Feb. 26, 2021. APHIS and FSIS are reopening the comment period for 60 days to allow interested people more time to prepare and submit comments.

Comments will be accepted through May 7 at Regulations.gov.