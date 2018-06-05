APLU, ag research groups to exhibit on Capitol Hill Wednesday

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities will hold an exhibition of agricultural research on Capitol Hill to update members of Congress and staff on the challenges and emerging threats in agriculture, food, and natural resources.

The exhibition and a reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Cafeteria.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, AFRI Coalition, National Coalition for Food and Agricultural Research, and Supporters of Agricultural Research (SoAR) will host 36 exhibits from more than 20 universities, scientific professional societies, and USDA agencies supporting the research, economics, and education mission, APLU said in a news release.

The exhibits demonstrate how multiple types of USDA funding (intramural, extramural, competitive, and capacity) work together to bolster American innovation, APLU said.

"Research and education in food, agriculture, and natural resource issues has become more critical in solving many societal challenges," said Ian Maw, APLU vice president of food, agriculture and natural resources.

"If we want to decrease obesity and malnutrition, control invasive species, improve the vitality of our rural communities, and provide clean water, healthy forests, abundant fish and wildlife, and sustainable energy, then the U.S. needs to invest far more in the agricultural research, education and extension system," Maw said.

"The projects at this event represent only tiny fraction of the incredible work being carried out in the U.S. and an even smaller fraction of what could be accomplished with increased funding,"

APLU and other research groups have mounted a campaign to convince Congress to increase U.S. agricultural research funding in the farm bill.