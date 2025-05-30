Appeals court halts ruling Trump didn’t have authority on tariffs

After President Trump asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for emergency relief from a U.S. Court of International Trade ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president authority to impose broad tariffs, the appeals court today halted the trade court’s ruling.

After the New York-based trade court’s ruling on Wednesday, free traders said they were thrilled.

Ilya Somin, B. Kenneth Simon chair in Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute and co-counsel for the plaintiffs in VOS Selections v. Trump, one of the cases decided in the trade court ruling, said, “It is great to see that the court unanimously ruled against this massive power grab by the president.”

“The ruling emphasizes that he was wrong to claim a virtually unlimited power to impose tariffs, that IEEPA law doesn’t grant any such boundless authority, and that it would be unconstitutional if it did.” Somin said.

Axios noted that Trump has other laws under which to impose tariffs.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia also separately ordered Trump not to collect tariffs from a toy manufacturer, USA Today reported.

Farm groups have expressed fears that Trump’s tariffs on goods from other countries will lead to higher retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm exports or retaliation against them.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Senate from Minnesota in 2026, said in a news release, “We cannot allow presidents to twist emergency declarations to circumvent the U.S. Constitution, usurp the role of Congress or ignore the courts.”

“I applaud the U.S. Court of International Trade for protecting Congress’ exclusive authority under the U.S. Constitution to regulate commerce with other countries,” Craig said.

“The president’s whiplash tariffs have been a disaster for America’s farmers, consumers and small business owners, driving up costs and increasing uncertainty. I urge the president to respect the court’s ruling and focus his attention on meaningful negotiations with our trading partners to gain new access to foreign markets for America’s farmers.”