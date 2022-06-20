Appeals court orders EPA to reconsider glyphosate cancer ruling

The California-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to reexamine its 2020 finding that glyphosate did not pose a health risk for people exposed to it by any means — on farms, yards or roadsides or as residue left on food crops, the Associated Press reported.

Amy van Saun, senior attorney at Center for Food Safety and lead counsel in the case, said in a news release, “Today is a monumental victory for farmworkers, wildlife, and the public.”

“The court has held EPA’s approval of Monsanto’s glyphosate unlawful and rebuked EPA for ignoring real-world evidence of cancer risks from using glyphosate, and for failing to even consider impacts to endangered species.”