Appeals court throws out Fortenberry conviction, but trial may loom

Fortenberry

A federal appeals court has thrown out the conviction of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., for lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the source of a campaign contribution.

Fortenberry was the highest ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, but he resigned from Congress in March 2022.

The Nebraska Examiner said Fortenberry could face a second trial in Nebraska or Washington. “The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in California, agreed with Fortenberry’s October appeal that federal prosecutors should have tried his case in one of two districts where his alleged offenses occurred instead of in Los Angeles, where the FBI agents were based and where the original fundraiser in question occurred,” the Examiner noted.