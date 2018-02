Apple Bread | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1 c. sugar

1 c. brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 c. salad oil

2 c. chopped apples

1 tbsp. vanilla

1 c. nuts

3 c. flour

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine sugar and eggs.

Add salad oil, apples and vanilla.

Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes in small loaf pans.