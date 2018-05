Apple Chicken Salad Sandwiches | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

2 c. chopped cooked chicken breast

1/4 c. finely diced Red Delicious apple

1/4 c. finely diced celery

1/4 c. finely diced sweet Vidalia onions

1 tbsp. ground carrot

1 tsp. mayonnaise

1/4 c. Ranch dressing

Salt and pepper to taste

Hoagie buns

Gently toss chicken, apple, celery, sweet onions, carrot, mayonnaise, ranch dressing, salt and pepper until well combined.

Spread on a whole wheat Hoagie bun.