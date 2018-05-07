Apple Fritters | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. shredded apples

1 c. flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. sugar

1 beaten egg

1/2 c. milk

Oil to deep fry

Cinnamon-sugar mixture or powdered sugar

Make batter of apples, milk, flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and egg.

Drop by spoonfuls into hot oil and deep fry.

Drain and roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture or powdered sugar.

Best eaten fresh.