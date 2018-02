Apple Oatmeal Nut Bread | Helen Druse – Lafayette, Colo.

1/2 c. margarine

1/3 c. brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 small apples, chopped

2 tsp. baking powder

1 c. flour

1/2 c. nuts

1 c. oats

1/4 c. milk

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cream margarine with brown sugar.

Add rest of ingredients and mix.

Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes.