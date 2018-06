Apple-Peanut Butter Cookies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

3/4 c. peanut butter

1/4 c. butter

2 c. packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 c. white flour

1 c. whole wheat flour

2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. salt

1 c. quick oatmeal

1 medium apple, peeled and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix peanut butter and margarine together.

Add brown sugar and mix well.

Add eggs and vanilla, mix well.

Gradually add both flours, baking soda and salt; mix well.

With wooden spoon, stir in the oats and apple.

Drop dough by tablespoon, flatten with fingers.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes.