Apple-Turkey Salad | Iola Egle – Belle Vista, Ark.

1/3 c. cider vinegar

1 tbsp. honey mustard

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

½ c. olive oil

4 turkey cutlets

12 c. assorted salad greens

2 cored and sliced Granny Smith Apples

½ c. chopped walnuts

Heat grill to high.

In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper.

Slowly whisk in olive oil until smooth.

Set aside ½ cup of dressing.

Brush the turkey cutlets with ¼ c. of the dressing.

Grill or broil in oven 3 minutes per side until cooked through; set aside.

In a large bowl, toss together salad greens, apples, walnuts and reserved dressing.

Divide salad onto four plates.

Slice cutlets into half-inch strips and divide among plates.

Serve extra dressing on the side.