Applesauce Cake | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 c. white sugar

3/4 c. butter

1 egg

1 1/2 c. unsweetened applesauce

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 jar maraschino cherries, drained and diced

1 c. raisins

2 1/2 c. white flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream sugar, butter and egg.

Add applesauce, vanilla and spices.

Stir in soda, cherries and raisins.

Mix in flour and pour into large bundt pan.

Bake for 1 hour.